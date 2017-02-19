People will take revenge on BJP for note ban: Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav

Akhilesh attacked Mayawati and cautioned people not to vote for BSP as it had joined hands with BJP

Akhilesh attacked Mayawati and cautioned people not to vote for BSP as it had joined hands with BJP

Congress Vice President and SP chief today attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over demonetisation saying people will take revenge on and its leaders will have to get "blood pressure checked" after 3rd and 4th phase of polling.



" has put common man in queue for their own money. Now in the elections they will once again queue up against has come to know about the people's mind and after the third and fourth phase, blood pressure of leaders will have to be checked," Akhilesh told a rally with Rahul by his side.



"When PM needs water in between his address and he has to wipe his sweat, then think how much people will make him sweat," he said.



Stating that "mood of Modi has changed after his friendship with Akhilesh", Rahul said, "Now smile has evaporated from his face. He has also come to know that in UP, SP and Congress are going to form the government."



"Like after Bihar polls Modi did not utter the word Bihar, he will forget UP till 2019," he said.



"After showing film of 'achchhe din' to people now he (PM) is acting like Gabbar Singh of Sholay and says he wants to fight corruption and turned your hard-earned money into paper. Now people will take revenge," said Rahul.



Trying to strike an emotional chord with the people of Bundelkhand, Akhilesh reminded them of "empty water train sent for them by the Centre during drought" and claimed that the state government had come to their rescue.



Akhilesh also attacked Mayawati and cautioned people not to vote for BSP as it had joined hands with earlier.



Rahul, who was very vocal against PM, said that after his 30-day Kisan Yatra he made a demand before the Prime Minister to waive loans of farmers but Modi "kept mum when I met him in this regard".



"Now he is saying let win and he will get the loans waived. Modiji you are PM, call a cabinet meeting and waive the loans. For this you don't need to win elections," he said.

Press Trust of India