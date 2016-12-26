Periscope: 2017 to be action-packed

There is much to look forward to in the run-up to the new year. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 50-day limit of demonetisation pain will end on December 31. Some major announcements are expected on January 2 when he addresses a public meeting in Lucknow to mark the end of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s Parivartan Yatra – the campaign rally for the Uttar Pradesh elections. Preparations for these announcements will be done this week. It is possible the PM will announce that people who have Jan Dhan accounts will receive a gift of some sort to mark the beginning of the ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?