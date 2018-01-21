Periscope: A handful session, leading to Davos, and run-up to bypoll

A busy session The Budget session of the Kerala legislative Assembly will start on Monday. Finance Minister Thomas Issac will present a full budget in the House on February 2.

The session will discuss both revenue and expenditure for the financial year. The Cabinet’s decision to set up a welfare board for providing pensions and other benefits to teachers of Madrasa schools and a Kerala Metropolitan Transport Authority Bill, aiming to improve transportation facilities by coordinating and implementing various development projects in urban areas, are likely to be discussed and ...