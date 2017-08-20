Periscope: All eyes on Amit Shah

Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah will visit Tamil Nadu for three days from Tuesday. He will attend party meetings in Chennai and Coimbatore as part of his efforts to strengthen the organisation in the state. Tamilisai Soundararajan, BJP’s Tamil Nadu unit chief, said Shah’s visit to the state would help to strengthen the party at the grass-root level. She said the cadres were enthusiastic. He would be given a grand reception. Shah was scheduled to visit the state in May to attend party functions and hold discussions with state leaders but this was called off ...