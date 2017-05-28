Periscope: Amit Shah eyes Kerala

Shah aim is to tour the entire nation before the general election

Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah will be in Kerala on a three-day tour from Friday, as part of preparations for the 2019 general election. He will attend 21 meetings. His aim is to tour the entire nation before the general election. Shah will lay the foundation stone for a state headquarters building on Sunday, besides attending meetings to on expanding the National Democratic Alliance in kerala. He is expected to meet the families of BJP sympathisers who have faced violence at the hands of supporters of the Left Front government in state. Modi’s Europe ...

BS Reporters