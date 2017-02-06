Periscope: BJP sweats it out in the hills

The BJP is working overtime to make the meeting in Haridwar on February 10 a success

The BJP is working overtime to make the meeting in Haridwar on February 10 a success

BJP sweats it out in the hills As elections are due in Uttarakhand next week, campaigning is picking up. Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah will be in the hill state all week. On February 9, he will be at New Tehri, Bageshwar and Kashipur and on February 12 at Gangotri, Kotdwar and Champawat. Shah's itinerary reveals the BJP's strategy to woo voters in the hills. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also expected to campaign in Uttarakhand this week. Modi is expected to address a massive meeting in Haridwar on February 10. The BJP is working overtime to make this ...

BS Reporter