Periscope: Bridging the gap

Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to start the second of a four-leg 'Navsarjan Yatra' from Central Gujarat on Monday. He will stay for three days, as he did in Saurashtra during the last week of September. In his first Navsarjan Yatra, covering several districts of Saurashtra, he attempted direct connect with youth, cotton and groundnut farmers and women. In the second leg, he will connect with cooperative leaders in central Gujarat, a hub of milk cooperatives. SP-Cong alliance to stay: Akhilesh Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday ...