Periscope: Bridging the gap

Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to start the second of a four-leg 'Navsarjan Yatra' from Central Gujarat on Monday. He will stay for three days, as he did in Saurashtra during the last week of September. In his first Navsarjan Yatra, covering several districts of Saurashtra, he attempted direct connect with youth, cotton and groundnut farmers and women. In the second leg, he will connect with cooperative leaders in central Gujarat, a hub of milk cooperatives. SP-Cong alliance to stay: Akhilesh Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?