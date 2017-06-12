Periscope: Farmers' stir in Rajasthan

The Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS) will start an indefinite strike on Thursday in Rajasthan

The Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS) will start an indefinite strike on Thursday in Rajasthan

Farmers’ stir The Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS), the peasants’ wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), is gearing up for a showdown with the Rajasthan government. The organisation will start an indefinite strike on Thursday at all divisional headquarters against the government's "anti-farmer policies". Members of the organisation say the government's apathetic attitude towards the problems of farmers is compelling the newer generations to give up agriculture. They alleged that farmers were not getting even the minimum support price for ...

BS Reporter