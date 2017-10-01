Periscope: In maiden trip as President, Kovind to visit Ethiopia, Djibouti

Kovind on African safari Ram Nath Kovind is scheduled to undertake a three-day visit to Djibouti and Ethiopia from Tuesday, his maiden trip abroad as President. Kovind was sworn in as India’s 14th President on July 25. Djibouti, on the Red Sea, is of strategic importance. It is also the site of China’s first overseas naval base. However, Beijing describes it as a logistics facility. Djibouti also hosts French and US military bases. China has increased its influence in the African continent, and India is trying to catch up. The blood ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?