Periscope: Karnataka polls, PM to campaign in Himachal, and more

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will kick off its 75-day “Nava Karnataka Parivarthana Rally” on November 2 from Bengaluru. Elections in Karnataka are due early 2018. The rally will be led by BJP’s chief ministerial candidate, B S Yeddyurappa. BSY will be joined by Union ministers and senior leaders such as Prakash Javdekar, Piyush Goyal, Jagadish Shettar, Eshwarappa, Ananth Kumar, Sadananada Gowda, Ramesh Jigajinagi, Nirmala Sitharaman, Anant Kumar Hedge, besides several MPs, MLAs and MLCs. A face-to-face conversation Patidar agitation spearhead Hardik ...