Periscope: Meghalaya and Nagaland polls, Budget session of MP, and more

From PM to CMs With an eye on the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has convened a meeting of its 14 chief ministers and several deputy chief ministers in on Wednesday, a routine exercise to review welfare schemes. Last year, the meeting was held in August. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party president Amit Shah will discuss the Centre's plan to provide health insurance to 10 crore poor families and its schemes for the rural sector, especially agriculture. The conclave will conclude with the PM's address. Time to vote Northeastern states Meghalaya and Nagaland will go to the polls on Tuesday .

Tripura assembly election was held on 18 February. The results of all the three states will be declared on 3 March. Northeast will see a considerable political churning as the results of Meghalaya and Nagaland will have an effect on Manipur