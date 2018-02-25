Periscope: Meghalaya and Nagaland polls, Budget session of MP, and more

-
From PM to CMs With an eye on the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has convened a meeting of its 14 chief ministers and several deputy chief ministers in Delhi on Wednesday, a routine exercise to review welfare schemes. Last year, the meeting was held in August. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party president Amit Shah will discuss the Centre's plan to provide health insurance to 10 crore poor families and its schemes for the rural sector, especially agriculture. The conclave will conclude with the PM's address. Time to vote Northeastern states Meghalaya and Nagaland will go to the polls on Tuesday .
Tripura assembly election was held on 18 February. The results of all the three states will be declared on 3 March. Northeast will see a considerable political churning as the results of Meghalaya and Nagaland will have an effect on Manipur politics.Budget time The Budget session of the Madhya Pradesh assembly will start on Monday, according to an official notification. Anandiben Patel, who has been appointed as the Governor, will address the House on the first day of the session that will continue till March 28. It will be the last Assembly session for the current Shivraj Singh Chouhan government.
