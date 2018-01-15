Periscope: Modi-Netanyahu roadshow of bonhomie; Rahul Gandhi's court date

Roadshow of bonhomie Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu will visit Ahmedabad on Wednesday. The Gujarat government is gearing up for a roadshow by these two leaders. Several pacts will be signed between the state government and Israel during Netanyahu's visit.

The roadshow, from Ahmedabad airport to Sabarmati Ashram, is similar to the one held during Japanese PM Shinzo Abe's visit in September. Besides the Ashram, Modi and Netanyahu will visit the I-Create centre in Ahmedabad. Although details of the visit are not yet ...