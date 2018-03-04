Periscope: Modi to visit Jhunjhunu, Maharashtra Budget session, and more

Wait for PM Prime Minister will visit Jhunjhunu in Rajasthan on Thursday to launch the Nutrition Mission (NNM) and expand the ‘Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao’ campaign. He may also distribute ‘Nari Shakti’ awards during the visit. The assembly elections are due in Rajasthan later this year. New regimes New governments in Meghalaya, Tripura and Nagaland will be likely sworn in this week, after assembly elections earlier. The three states represent new political frontiers. The results of assembly elections, especially Meghalaya that elected a hung Assembly, could cause an upset in the neighbouring states like Manipur. This

needs to be monitored.

Session reconvenes

On Monday, Parliament will reconvene for the second part of the Budget session, which will continue till April 6. A detailed discussion on the Budget 2018-19 will feature in this part of the session. The role of the BJP’s alliance partners, especially Telugu Desam Party, will have to be watched in Parliament as they had expressed disappointment with the government during the first leg of the Budget session and after. The upcoming Karnataka assembly election will also cast a shadow over the rest of the session.

Budget time

The Budget session of the Maharashtra assembly will start on March 9 and the Budget will be tabled on March 18, parliamentary affairs minister Girish Bapat said. A meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) of the legislature finalised the agenda of the session.