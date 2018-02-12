Periscope: Modi to visit Tripura on Thursday; Adityanath's Budget on Friday

On the go Prime Minister will be on whirlwind trips next week, travelling within the country and abroad. On Thurday, the PM will fly to Tripura on his second visit in two weeks to address a public meeting in Agartala. The trip is crucial to ensure that the Bhartiya Janata Party holds sway in the upcoming Assembly elections on February 18. Modi will also travel to several West Asian countries, including the UAE and Oman, and address a Global Governance summit in Dubai. On Sunday, the PM will be in Mumbai to kick off the construction of the long-delayed Navi Mumbai International Airport. The pre-construction work, including cutting of Ulwe hills, diversion of the Gadi river and laying high-tension wires underground, started in July 2017.

The GVK-led Mumbai International Airport is building the airport at an estimated cost of Rs 160 billion. The PM will also inaugurate the Magnetic Maharashtra investor summit at Bandra-Kurla complex the same day. Yogi Adityanath Yogi’s Budget The second Budget of the Yogi Aditynath government will be tabled in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly on Friday. The Budget for FY 2018-19, estimated to be around Rs 4 trillion, will be tabled in the Assembly by state finance minister Rajesh Agarwal, said Principal Secretary Pradeep Kumar Dubey in Lucknow. The Budget session is likely to end on March 16. After the Budget is tabled, the Assembly will be adjourned for nine days owing to the government’s much publicised 'UP Investors Summit’ to be held on February 21-22, which Prime Minister is expected to attend. The Assembly will again commence on February 26 and after three sittings, it will be adjourned for Holi from March 1 to 4. The House will again meet for eight sittings and on March 16, the session will wrap up with the approval of the annual budget and related appropriation bills.