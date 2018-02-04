Periscope: Modi to visit Tripura, Rahul's dilemma in Karnataka, and more

On the campaign trail Ahead of the February 18 Assembly elections, Prime Minister will visit twice in two weeks to campaign of the (BJP) candidates. He will address two poll meetings at Kailashahar in Unakoti district and Shantirbazar in South on Thursday, state party president Biplab Kumar Deb said. He is scheduled to fly again to the state on February 15 to address public meetings. President too will be camping in for a week to campaign for the candidates of the BJP-Indigenous People's Front of alliance. Results of the elections to the 60-member House will be declared on March 3. Shah will also visit Meghalaya and Nagaland, where the Assembly polls are due on February 27. Balancing act Prime Minister will go to Palestine on Saturday. The visit comes days after Israel premier Benjamin Netanyahu’s New Delhi visit. The PM will hold a meeting with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah. Last month, India had joined 127 other countries to vote in the UN General Assembly in favour of a resolution opposing the US move to recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital. Modi will also visit Oman and the United Arab Emirates. In the UAE, he will attend the 'World Government Summit'.

Laying the groundwork

President will kick-start his electioneering for the upcoming Assembly polls on Saturday. The party has drawn up an 'aggressive' campaign plan at the grassroots to strengthen the booth-level management. The campaign will officially start with a rally at Hospet. will travel to Koppal, Yadgiri, Raichur and Kalburgi by bus, and also visit several other parts of the state on February 12.

“For the next one month (entire February), there will be a massive and aggressive campaigning at the grassroots," general secretary in-charge for K C Venugopal said. Panchayat-level meetings will also be convened. “We have made several sub-groups at the booth-level, who will go on door-to-door campaigning from February 15 to March 1, collect data on electioneering and submit them to the Pradesh Committee,” Venugopal explained.