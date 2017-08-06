Periscope: Monsoon session of Parliament will end on Friday

So far, so good The monsoon session of Parliament will end on Friday. The session has not been as fraught as those have been lately, though the National Democratic Alliance government seems to have a penchant for shooting itself in the foot by generating controversies in the middle of a session. This time, it was the defection of four sitting Congress MLAs in Gujarat, ahead of the Rajya Sabha election that has Amit Shah as a candidate. This has had the effect of the Congress scrambling to sequester its Gujarat MLAs to ‘protect’ them from crossing the ...