Periscope: PM Modi likely to visit Varanasi this week

Modi’s heartfelt thanks Six months after the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) sweeping victory in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit his parliamentary constituency of Varanasi on Friday and Saturday — first after the polls — to express gratitude to the people and lay the foundation stone for several developmental schemes. The PM is likely to call on a group of Muslim women who supported the government’s stand against triple talaq. During his visit, Modi will distribute registration certificates to beneficiaries ...