Periscope: Trump will take office on Friday

All eyes will be focused on the United States this week. On Friday, Donald Trump will be inaugurated President. Soon thereafter will follow a number of policy statements, roll-out of a new health care plan, the outlines of an outsourcing policy (Trump has said companies that relocate their manufacturing plant outside the US because producing abroad is cheaper, will find that under his presidency, this will no longer be the case). Trump's foreign visits will be firmed up and every statement he makes after Friday will be parsed and dissected minutely. So, the week beginning ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?