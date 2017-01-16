Periscope: Trump will take office on Friday

In other news, Rahul Gandhi cancelled his China visit

All eyes will be focused on the United States this week. On Friday, Donald Trump will be inaugurated President. Soon thereafter will follow a number of policy statements, roll-out of a new health care plan, the outlines of an outsourcing policy (Trump has said companies that relocate their manufacturing plant outside the US because producing abroad is cheaper, will find that under his presidency, this will no longer be the case). Trump's foreign visits will be firmed up and every statement he makes after Friday will be parsed and dissected minutely. So, the week beginning ...

BS Reporter