Periscope: Two states, two stories

Elections to the legislative Assembly of Punjab and Goa are due on Saturday. Punjab has a 117-member Assembly, while Goa has 40 MLAs. The election in Punjab, which used to be between two traditional alliances, one led by the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the Bharatiya Janata Party, (BJP) and the other by the Congress, will see a new political actor, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Whose votes will AAP take away? Will socioeconomic factors like education and health have a big role in making up people's minds? Or will it be the old allure of sops (SAD has promised to buy land ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?