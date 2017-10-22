Periscope: Vikramaditya Singh resigns, Himachal Pradesh polls, and more

PDP leader Vikramaditya Singh resigns from party Vikramaditya Singh, senior leader of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Jammu and Kashmir, on Sunday announced his resignation from the outfit, saying it was not possible for him to continue with the PDP which "disregarded the demands and aspirations of Jammu region". Clarity on HP polls on Thursday Thursday is the last date to withdraw nominations for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls. A clear picture of the rebels, saboteurs, and others who could threaten official candidates of ...