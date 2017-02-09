TRENDING ON BS
Petitions filed at Madras High Court to 'free' AIADMK MLAs

Petitioners allege that MLAs are kept in a house arrest

BS Reporter  |  Chennai 

Two petitions were filed at Madras High Court asking the Court to direct and relieve the AIADMK MLAs, who have allegedly kept by AIADMK high command in a location near Chennai. However, the state ruling party has denied any such move.

The petitioners which include social activist Traffic Ramaswamy and an individual approached Madras High Court asking the Court's interference to “relieve” the 129 MLAs who were allegedly kept in a private resort near Chennai since yesterday. 

The second petitioner said that he tried to reach his MLA to complain about issues related to his constituency, but his number was switched off and he (MLA) is "missing".

Government's Advocate Rajendran told in the Court that the MLAs are in MLA hostel and nobody forcefully kept them in any location. 

However, status check at MLA hostel in Chennai clearly showed these MLAs were not there and TV footage and MLAs have confirmed that they are in a private resort on the East Coast Road. 

After the AIADMK MLAs meeting, these MLAs were taken to a private resort in three buses, which were escorted by private vehicles. It was alleged that these MLAs phones were switched and nobody got access to the resort, which is guarded by private securities round the clock.

The Court has asked the petitioners to approach them tomorrow.

Meanwhile, one of the AIADMK MLAs Ramachandran, who is also in the private resort spoke to local TV channels over the phone and said nobody kept them house arrest, since they have been getting threatening calls all the MLAs decided to stay together till the time they meet the Governor.

