PIL in SC to stall swearing-in of Sasikala Natarajan as Tamil Nadu CM

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was on Monday moved in the seeking to restrain All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader from being sworn in as chief minister on Tuesday on the ground that the apex court was likely to pronounce within a week the judgement in a corruption case in which she and late CM were accused.



The PIL was filed by resident Senthil Kumar, General Secretary of Satta Iyakkam, hours after the apex court indicated it could deliver its judgement on the appeals challenging the acquittal of and in a 19-year-old disproportionate assets case.



The is likely to be heard tomorrow morning. Kumar, who mentioned in the plea that he will argue the matter in person, sought a stay on Sasikala's swearing-in on Tuesday, contending that if she was convicted and forced to resign, there was a possibility of riots erupting all over Tamil Nadu.



He said and order may worsen in such an eventuality as the state was already facing a "desperate situation" due to cyclone, demonetization and death of Jayalalithaa.



The petitioner claimed in case the appeal against her acquittal results in the conviction, the workers may once again protest and disturb the normal life of Tamil Nadu.



The petitioner said he filed the plea in the interest of people of and to maintain the peace in the state.



After passed away on December 5, 2016, Sasikala, who was her shadow for nearly three decades, was elected General Secretary of on December 29 and elected leader of its legislature party on Sunday.



Jayalalitha along with her aides Natarajan, V N Sudhakaran and J Elavarasi were booked under various sections of Prevention of Corruption Act and IPC for amassing wealth disproportionate to their known sources of income in 1997.



The trial of the case was shifted by to Bengaluru on a filed by a DMK leader and the court there had convicted them on September 27, 2014.



However, the Karnataka High Court had reversed the Special Court's judgment on May 11, 2015.



The Karnataka government had filed an appeal in the Supreme Court, which reserved its judgement in June last year.



Earlier in the day, an apex court bench headed by Justice P C Ghose asked senior advocate Dushyant Dave, representing Karnataka, to wait for a week after he made a mention before it regarding the delay in the pronouncement of the verdict.



The apex court had last year, before the demise of Jayalalithaa, reserved its verdict on a batch of petitions challenging the Karnataka High Court order of her acquittal.



In case the upholds the lower court verdict, would have to step down.

