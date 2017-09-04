Piyush Goyal is new railway minister: On the wheels of elevation

Among Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ministers, Piyush Goyal has been consistently rewarded through elevations in the Union council of ministers. The move to the railway ministry, replacing Suresh Prabhu, while retaining the coal portfolio, comes with a Cabinet rank for the 53-year-old Rajya Sabha member of Parliament from Maharashtra. In the July 2016 reshuffle, he got independent charge as Minister of State with the Ministry of Mines in addition to his earlier portfolios of power, coal and renewable energy. The railway ministry and its ministers are always in public glare, ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?