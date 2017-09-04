Piyush Goyal is new railway minister: On the wheels of elevation

Among Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ministers, Piyush Goyal has been consistently rewarded through elevations in the Union council of ministers. The move to the railway ministry, replacing Suresh Prabhu, while retaining the coal portfolio, comes with a Cabinet rank for the 53-year-old Rajya Sabha member of Parliament from Maharashtra. In the July 2016 reshuffle, he got independent charge as Minister of State with the Ministry of Mines in addition to his earlier portfolios of power, coal and renewable energy. The railway ministry and its ministers are always in public glare, ...