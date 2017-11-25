PM doesn't want Gujarat voters to see reality: Congress

Attacking the Centre for convening the winter session of Parliament after polling is held in Gujarat, the Congress
on Saturday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government of running away from scrutiny by lawmakers on several issues.
“We charge the prime minister and government from running away from Parliamentary scrutiny before the elections in Gujarat,” Congress
leader Anand Sharma told reporters here.
Sharma said the opposition would take up issues such as the “imposition of a wrong GST” on people and the Rafale deal among others in Parliament.
“The prime minister did not want the Gujarat
voters to see the reality. The Gujarat
voters would realise that the prime minister who talks big, turned out to be so weak and a coward that he chose not to face Parliament,” he said.
Gujarat
will vote in two phases: December 9 and December 14. The result of the election will be out on December 18.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU