PM giving amnesty to convert black money into white: Congress

Wherever I-T conducts raid, new notes are being seized while common man is still standing in queues

ANI  |  Bengaluru 

Escalating its attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Congress party on Saturday alleged that the former has given amnesty to convert black money into white through demonetisation.

Congress spokesperson Rizwan Arshad said, "The Prime Minister, through demonetisation, had withdrawn Rs 15.5 lakh crore from the market, and today, six days before December 30 deadline given by the Prime Minister, more than Rs 15 lakh crore has been deposited. From where has this money come from? It came from the market, from the farmers, this money came from small traders, from labourers, from housewives," he said

He wondered as to how come the income tax department during their raids seized new currencies and the common man still standing in long queues to get their due share of money.

"So, in a way, the Prime Minister has given amnesty to convert the black money into white through this demonetisation. As a result wherever the I-T department is raiding they are finding hundreds of crore of new currencies. How can you get hundreds of crore in new currencies and a common man is standing in the queue for his Rs 2000? So, this is a huge scam conducted by the Prime Minister," Rizwan added.

