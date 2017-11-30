PM has quit Hinduism and imbibed Hindutva: Kapil Sibal

leader on Thursday questioned how many times Prime Minister has gone to temples, and said Modi has given up for the sake of

"How many times does the Prime Minister go to a temple? Does he go to temple every morning?" Sibal questioned.

"The people who go to temples are those who respect the sentiments of He (Modi) has given up and adopted Hindutva," Sibal told reporters.

The comments came a day after a major controversy broke out over Vice-President Rahul Gandhi's visit to Somnath temple in with the BJP questioning his faith.

"A true Hindu is one who considers every Indian as brother, sister or mother... does not say anything that hurts the sentiment of others... reacts immediately against violence... does not do on everything and goes amidst the farmers and understand their problems," Sibal added.

The controversy arose over Rahul Gandhi's media coordinator Manoj Tyagi signing the register meant for non-Hindus, which the claimed was manipulated later by adding the names of Rahul Gandhi and Ahmed Patel.