PM Modi accuses Cong govt in Uttarakhand of having no vision for growth

Accusing the government in of having no vision for growth even though the state has great potential in tourism and allied sectors, Prime Minister today asked the people to vote out the ruling party and give a chance to ensure new heights of development in the next five years.

"Have you ever thought why despite having such great potential has lagged behind Chattisgarh and Jharkhand which were created together by In spite of the Maoist problem, Chattisgargh with a government has established itself among the fastest growing states," he told a poll rally at the GITI Maidan here.

Similarly, Jharkhand despite being a backwards area has begun to attract investors under rule, Modi said while asking as to why has lagged behind them in terms of development.

Claiming that the government in the state was devoid of the vision to drive it on the path of development, he appealed to the people to vote overwhelmingly in support of this time to change their fate.

Modi said that he has grand plans to tap the state's tourism potential and herbal wealth to lure visitors from all over the world to its doorsteps.



Alleging that Chief Minister Harish Rawat has failed to stop mass exodus from villages in the hills due to lack of job opportunities, Modi said why should a state that has the potential to attract the whole world in fields of tourism, herbal wealth and unique traditions in yoga should suffer from migration of young people in search of livelihood.

Stressing that the Centre's promotional efforts have popularised yoga all over the world and people from far corners wanted to visit Haridwar and Rishikesh, he said there is tremendous untapped potential in these cities to develop as international yoga destinations.

"New employment opportunities can be generated in tourism, yoga and herbal sectors and the exodus of young people from villages in the hills can be stopped thoroughly. It is not impossible. What is needed is a vision, a sense of purpose," Modi said.

He also said a railway network can be also laid in the hills.

Giving an example, he said the Centre had recently laid the foundation stone of a Rs 12,000-crore all-weather 'Chardham" road project and that once it is completed it will give an unprecedented boost to tourism in the state.

"It will also generate new employment opportunities for people living in rural areas," he said adding it was a reflection of what a vision and a true intent to work can do for development.

Asking the people to turn up in large numbers at the booths to cast their vote in favour of on February 15, he said they should not allow a party which was opposed to the creation of to remain in power any longer.

"The present chief minister had opposed the creation of His party is in now an alliance with the Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh at whose behest women were raped and people shot dead at Rampur Tiraha during the statehood agitation.

"Even in and SP have a secret alliance. Would you vote for them?" he asked.

Modi also hit back at for criticising him for

demonetisation saying the measure had robbed the party of its sleep.

"It is three months since demonetisation happened but they are still abusing me. Don't you think I should make those who have looted this country ruthlessly for the 70 years payback.

"I won't sit relaxed until I have made them do so. I have waged a war against corruption and black money for the sake of the poor and nothing can make me step back. I am ready to face anything for the sake of the country's poor," he said.

Charging Rawat with having been caught on camera negotiating a monetary deal in buying back support of disgruntled MLAs, Modi said he should be "ashamed" of turning "Dev Bhoomi" into "Loot Bhoomi".