PM Modi, BJP leaders don't support cow vigilantes: Smriti Irani

Statement was made at the IndiaToday round table conference in New Delhi on Sunday

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Smriti Irani
File photo of Union Textile Minister Smriti Irani leaving office in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

The BJP does not support cow vigilantes or citizens taking law into their own hands, Union Minister Smriti Irani said on Sunday.

Asked about the so-called 'anti-Romeo' squads and cow vigilante groups in Uttar Pradesh after the Yogi Adityanath- led BJP government came to power, Irani said: "Everyone should work within the ambit of law. If somebody flouts laws unconstitutionally they will not get support from the BJP."



Speaking at the India Today editors' roundtable event in New Delhi, she said the "Prime Minister and all BJP leaders believe that law cannot be taken into the hands by a vigilante or citizen. It has to be enforced by the police."

Asked about her 'CottonIsCool' campaign, the textiles minister said her ministry wants sales of cotton to rise so that farmers associated with the crop can benefit.

Besides, she said the Textiles Ministry is trying to reduce the turnaround time for exports from the sector, which is 45 days at present as compared to 15-20 days in countries like Bangladesh, by talking to other ministries like commerce.

