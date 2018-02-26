Modi wants New India that is free of caste, corruption: Top 10 developments

-
ALSO READKarnataka polls: Amit Shah says Siddaramaiah's boat is going to sink soon Modi's poll-winning formula: Take Budget 2018's welfare schemes to masses Unlike Modi, I am human: Rahul thanks BJP for pointing out mistake in tweet Congress banks on dynastic politics: Amit Shah slams Rahul Gandhi Why Congress lauds Saeed's release, hugs Chinese envoy? PM Modi asks Rahul
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants to build a "New India", free from the clutches of casteism, communalism, and corruption. The Prime Minister urged people to make this new vision of the country come true while addressing a gathering in Surat on Sunday before flagging off the Surat Night Marathon, with 'Run For New India' as its theme. 'New India' has become part of the Prime Minister's political rhetoric and been used in political speeches as the Lok Sabha polls approach. Here are the top 10 developments in PM Modi's speech in Surat and the night marathon: 1) Three obstacles for 'New India': PM Modi identified three obstacles in the path to achieving a 'New India'. "When the whole world has started accepting the importance of India, we need to shed our shortcomings," the Prime Minister told the assembled crowd in Surat, adding, "We need to build a new India which is free from the venom of casteism. It should be free from communal controversies. There can not be a place for corruption in this new India." 2) PM Modi paints a picture: Painting a picture of what this vision entailed, PM Modi said that in this 'New India', the "aspirations of the youth" would be "fulfilled", women would be respected, and it would "be free from poverty as well as filth". 3) Citizens will build 'New India': However, the Prime Minister called on the people of the country to help him achieve this vision. Stating that a country was not built by the government, the administration, or even by the politicians, PM Modi called on the common man to move towards a 'New India'. ALSO READ: Modi selling 2022 'New India' dream but 2019 polls will change mandate: NCP "A country is built by the strength of its citizens. No power in this world can stop us if all citizens make a resolution and move in the direction of building a new India," he said. 4) 'New India' by 2022: PM Modi urged people to start working towards achieving a 'New India' by 2022 when the country will celebrate 75 years of its independence. "Mahatma Gandhi gave a call of 'Quit India' in 1942. And, in 1947, that is within five years, Britishers had to leave India. Today, we too have five years' time to build a 'New India'. We can achieve this if 1.25 billion (125 crore) Indians make a resolution that we will not stop," he said. "Let's pledge to make a 'New India'... It is our responsibility and also our best tribute to our freedom fighters," he said. LIVE: PM @narendramodi to flag off #RunforNewIndia Marathon from Surat. https://t.co/X2CqniNjDL Will you (citizens of Surat) break all the records by organising a mega event here." To which, a cheering crowd replied: "Yes." ALSO READ: 'New India' on horizon, slain BJP workers' sacrifice not in vain: Amit Shah In the midst of unimaginable enthusiasm, flagged off the New India Marathon in the vibrant city of Surat. This is a wonderful effort, which will add to the efforts to create a healthy India. https://t.co/8PpQLz60ay pic.twitter.com/nKPyW16ja0
LIVE: PM @narendramodi to flag off #RunforNewIndia Marathon from Surat. https://t.co/X2CqniNjDL— BJP (@BJP4India) February 25, 2018
Will you (citizens of Surat) break all the records by organising a mega event here." To which, a cheering crowd replied: "Yes." ALSO READ: 'New India' on horizon, slain BJP workers' sacrifice not in vain: Amit Shah6) Yoga day in Surat: For the second promise, he said: "21 June is International Yoga Day. If Surat makes a resolution, it can break all previous records of organising a public Yoga event. I am confident that Surat can do it." "Surat is running and making Gujarat run. These (Yoga and marathon) are required for good health. If people are fit, our country will never become unfit," the prime minister said. 7) Surat looking to create marathon record: Surat is looking to create a new record in terms of the number of participants in a marathon. The organisers, the Surat Nagrik Samiti, said that 128,000 (1.28 lakh) people had registered for Sunday's event and the actual number could be higher. 8) Marathon to highlight 'New India' initiative: The marathon was being conducted to highlight the Union government's initiatives for building a 'New India'. The marathon was being held in four categories -- a full marathon of 42.2 km, a half marathon that would cover 21.1 km, and 10 km and 5 km.
In the midst of unimaginable enthusiasm, flagged off the New India Marathon in the vibrant city of Surat. This is a wonderful effort, which will add to the efforts to create a healthy India. https://t.co/8PpQLz60ay pic.twitter.com/nKPyW16ja0— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 25, 2018
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU