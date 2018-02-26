Modi wants New India that is free of caste, corruption: Top 10 developments

JUST IN
Agencies  |  New Delhi 

PM Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off the New India Marathon in Surat. Photo: @narendramodi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants to build a "New India", free from the clutches of casteism, communalism, and corruption. The Prime Minister urged people to make this new vision of the country come true while addressing a gathering in Surat on Sunday before flagging off the Surat Night Marathon, with 'Run For New India' as its theme. 'New India' has become part of the Prime Minister's political rhetoric and been used in political speeches as the Lok Sabha polls approach. Here are the top 10 developments in PM Modi's speech in Surat and the night marathon: 1) Three obstacles for 'New India': PM Modi identified three obstacles in the path to achieving a 'New India'. "When the whole world has started accepting the importance of India, we need to shed our shortcomings," the Prime Minister told the assembled crowd in Surat, adding, "We need to build a new India which is free from the venom of casteism. It should be free from communal controversies. There can not be a place for corruption in this new India." 2) PM Modi paints a picture: Painting a picture of what this vision entailed, PM Modi said that in this 'New India', the "aspirations of the youth" would be "fulfilled", women would be respected, and it would "be free from poverty as well as filth". 3) Citizens will build 'New India': However, the Prime Minister called on the people of the country to help him achieve this vision. Stating that a country was not built by the government, the administration, or even by the politicians, PM Modi called on the common man to move towards a 'New India'. ALSO READ: Modi selling 2022 'New India' dream but 2019 polls will change mandate: NCP "A country is built by the strength of its citizens. No power in this world can stop us if all citizens make a resolution and move in the direction of building a new India," he said. 4) 'New India' by 2022: PM Modi urged people to start working towards achieving a 'New India' by 2022 when the country will celebrate 75 years of its independence. "Mahatma Gandhi gave a call of 'Quit India' in 1942. And, in 1947, that is within five years, Britishers had to leave India. Today, we too have five years' time to build a 'New India'. We can achieve this if 1.25 billion (125 crore) Indians make a resolution that we will not stop," he said. "Let's pledge to make a 'New India'... It is our responsibility and also our best tribute to our freedom fighters," he said.

5) 'Run For Unity': The prime minister then asked the people of Surat to make him two promises. For the first promise, he asked: "October 31 is the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. I appeal that we should organise a 'Run For Unity' across the country as a tribute to him on that day every year.

Will you (citizens of Surat) break all the records by organising a mega event here." To which, a cheering crowd replied: "Yes." ALSO READ: 'New India' on horizon, slain BJP workers' sacrifice not in vain: Amit Shah 6) Yoga day in Surat: For the second promise, he said: "21 June is International Yoga Day. If Surat makes a resolution, it can break all previous records of organising a public Yoga event. I am confident that Surat can do it." "Surat is running and making Gujarat run. These (Yoga and marathon) are required for good health. If people are fit, our country will never become unfit," the prime minister said. 7) Surat looking to create marathon record: Surat is looking to create a new record in terms of the number of participants in a marathon. The organisers, the Surat Nagrik Samiti, said that 128,000 (1.28 lakh) people had registered for Sunday's event and the actual number could be higher. 8) Marathon to highlight 'New India' initiative: The marathon was being conducted to highlight the Union government's initiatives for building a 'New India'. The marathon was being held in four categories -- a full marathon of 42.2 km, a half marathon that would cover 21.1 km, and 10 km and 5 km.

9) Mock Parliament and suggestions from the youth: During the final edition of "Mann Ki Baat" for the year 2017, PM Modi had proposed to organise a mock parliamentary session in every district around August 15 next year. Addressing the nation through the 39th episode of his radio programme, the Prime Minister had suggested the move in order to engage with the youth to generate ideas on developing a 'New India'. "We could organise a mock Parliament in every district of India, where the youth of 18 to 25 years of age sit together and discuss ideas to build a 'New India', find ways, make plans regarding how we could accomplish our goals by 2022 and build an India that our freedom fighters dreamt of," he had said. ALSO READ: New India vs Other India: When will we get on the digital highway? 10) New political rhetoric: 'New India' has become the new catchphrase for the Prime Minister. Last year, too, across many occasions, PM Modi called on people to work unitedly for 'New India' and said that the country would lead the world in the 21st century. For example, in November of 2017, the Prime Minister had said, "We have lost an opportunity to lead the world in the 20th century. In the 21st century we will make 'New India', take the country to the peak and for that, we need to work together."

First Published: Mon, February 26 2018. 13:38 IST

