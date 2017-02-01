PM Modi condoles demise of Kerala MP E Ahamed

-
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday condoled the demise of MP and IUML leader E Ahamed and said his efforts for empowerment of the Muslim community will be remembered.
"Saddened by the demise of Mr E Ahamed, a veteran political leader who served the nation with great diligence. My condolences," he tweeted.
He said Ahamed devoted significant efforts towards Kerala's progress and his role in deepening India's ties with West Asia was notable.
"The continuous efforts of Mr E Ahamed for the empowerment of the Muslim community will be remembered," Modi added.
78-year-old Ahamed passed away in the wee hours on Wednesday at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in the capital.
The MP from Kerala's Mallapuram suffered a cardiac arrest during the President's address to the joint sitting of Parliament on Tuesday.
