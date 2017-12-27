PM Modi hopes new BJP govt in Himachal will work tirelessly

-
ALSO READJai Ram Thakur to be 14th Himachal CM; swearing in on December 27 Jairam Thakur to be sworn in as Himachal CM today, Modi and Shah to attend PM Modi, Amit Shah to attend swearing-in of Jairam Thakur as Himachal CM Decisions taken by Congress govt in Himachal to be reviewed: Jairam Thakur Jairam Thakur sworn in as Himachal Pradesh chief minister
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed confidence that the new BJP government in Himachal Pradesh would work tirelessly for the people.
Modi, who was present at the oath-taking ceremony in Shimla, took to Twitter to congratulate chief minister Jai Ram Thakur and his council of ministers.
"Congratulations to Jairam Thakur and all those who took oath today. I am confident this team will work tirelessly and serve the people of Himachal Pradesh with exceptional diligence," he tweeted.
The BJP had won 44 out of 68 seats in the state assembly and after the shocking defeat of BJP's chief minister face Prem Kumar Dhumal from Sujanpur, the race was open for the top post and Jai Ram Thakur was elected leader.
Congratulations to Shri Jairam Thakur and all those who took oath today. I am confident this team will work tirelessly and serve the people of Himachal Pradesh with exceptional diligence. pic.twitter.com/rmHbCEeULO— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 27, 2017
The swearing in ceremony of the Council of Ministers of Himachal Pradesh took place in the midst of great fervour. pic.twitter.com/CeYlpEa0sI— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 27, 2017
Besides Modi, Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari and J P Nadda along with chief ministers of BJP-ruled states such as Yogi Adityanath, Manohar Lal Khattar, Devendra Fadanvis and Sarbanand Sonowal were present on the occasion.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU