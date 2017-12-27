PM Modi hopes new BJP govt in Himachal will work tirelessly

Prime Minister on Wednesday expressed confidence that the new government in would work tirelessly for the people.



"Congratulations to Jairam Thakur and all those who took oath today. I am confident this team will work tirelessly and serve the people of with exceptional diligence," he tweeted.The had won 44 out of 68 seats in the state assembly and after the shocking defeat of BJP's chief minister face from Sujanpur, the race was open for the top post and was elected leader.Besides Modi, Union ministers Rajnath Singh, and J P Nadda along with chief ministers of BJP-ruled states such as Yogi Adityanath, Manohar Lal Khattar, and were present on the occasion.