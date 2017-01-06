PM Modi behaving like Kalidas, let Advani head govt: Mamata Banerjee

TRENDING ON BS
IANS  |  Kolkata 

Going hammer and tongs at the Centre, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday urged President Pranab Mukherjee to "save the country from the mess".
 
"All the institutions are under attack. This is a dangerous game. We appeal to the President to save the country from the mess," Banerjee said.

"There is terrorism and hallabazi in the name of governance at the Centre. They even dismantled the Planning Commission and set up Niti Ayog with their own men who do not understand the country."

The Trinamool Congress supremo attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The PM is behaving like Kalidas, trying to cut the branch he is sitting on," she said.

"To save this country, let a national government be formed: Advaniji, Rajnathji or Jaitleyji can head it," she said, referring to BJP leaders LK Advani, Rajnath Singh and Arun Jaitley.

"This current situation is just unacceptable. 'He' has to go," she said, in an obvious reference to Modi. "President and Supreme Court have a role to play."

