PM Modi most popular leader in India but economy has cost him, tweets Omar

Former chief minister on Thursday said a survey was not needed to admit that Prime Minister is the most popular leader in India at the moment but the economy has cost him.



"That said I don't need a survey to tell me what most would admit - PM is the most popular leader in India at the moment however Economy has cost him," he tweeted.



That said I don’t need a survey to tell me what most would admit - PM is the most popular leader in India at the moment however Economy has cost him. — (@OmarAbdullah) November 16, 2017

Could very well still be true but we know a week is a long time in & this survey was done between Feb & March ‘17. Much could have changed! https://t.co/0SCKvtoNX0 — (@OmarAbdullah) November 16, 2017

He was reacting to the results of the survey conducted by Pew Research Global, which claimed that most Indians hold a favourable opinion of Modi, and many are content with the state of the economy and the direction the country is."Could very well still be true but we know a week is a long time in & this survey was done between Feb & March 17. Much could have changed!" Omar said in another tweet.