PM Modi not fit to be PM: Lalu Prasad Yadav

PM only mislead the youths of the country, says RJD Supremo

Modi is not fit to be the Prime Minister of the country and he is there only to mislead the youths, RJD president Lalu Prasad said on Wednesday, keeping up his characteristically strident criticism to the PM.



" Modi is not fit to be the prime minister of the country... He has (only) been misleading the youth," Lalu said at an meeting in favour of the SP- alliance candidate here.



"The PM says he has no belongings and that he will walk away with his bag... But he does not say what all, besides Ambani and Adanai, are there in his bag... People have reached the moon but the is busy instigating riots and tiffs," Lalu said.



Taking a dig at Amar Singh, he said he is a agent and a house breaker.



He was exposed and shown the door, Lalu added.

