PM Modi 'only hope' for resolution of Kashmir dispute: Mehbooba Mufti

Jammu and Chief Minister on Saturday said Prime Minister is the to address the 70-year-old issue once and for all.

Mufti came out in strong support of Prime Minister Modi saying he alone can help the people of the state in these troubling circumstances.

Speaking at the inauguration of a much-awaited flyover in Jammu, the chief minister said, "If anyone can take us out of this quagmire, then it is Prime Minister He has the mandate. Whatever he decides, the nation will support him."

Reiterating her stand of initiating the dialogue process to restore peace in Kashmir, Mufti said, "The previous prime minister also wanted to visit Pakistan, but could not. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Lahore is a proof of his abilities, an example of his moral authority."

Mufti said that her father Mufti Mohammad Sayeed and then Prime Minister also tried to resolve the situation, but since then no efforts were made by subsequent governments.

"Mufti Mohammad Sayeed and had improved the relations between India and Pakistan, which were again disturbed due to the lack of initiative taken by the previous governments. Now after 2008, for the first time, people have started expressing passion in the matter," she added.

Reacting to the statement of Congress leader G S Charak on the lack of development in Jammu, the chief minister said that a tense situation in affected Jammu as well.

"Jammu has many tourist destinations and we are trying to develop them," she added.

Last month, Mufti met Prime Minister Modi at his residence in New Delhi and briefed him about the security situation in the Valley. After the meeting, she told reporters that it was important to resume the dialogue process initiated by former Prime Minister Vajpayee.