PM Modi questions Aiyar's meeting with Pakistan High Commissioner

Prime Minister Modi on Sunday accused a group of leaders of meeting Pakistan's High Commissioner at party leader Mani Shankar Aiyar's residence before the latter called him (Modi) "neech".

Addressing an election rally at Sanand, Modi said the meeting at Aiyar's residence was also attended by former Indian Vice-President Hamid Ansari and former Prime Minister

Continuing his attack on the Congress, Modi said: "There was a meeting convened at Aiyar's residence where Pakistan's High Commissioner, Pakistan's Foreign Minister, Ansari and were present. The meeting lasted three hours."

"The next day Mani Shankar said I am a 'neech'," said the Prime Minister.

Modi went on: "I ask you, brothers and sisters, why did they have to have a meeting with Pakistani officials. is our enemy. You (Congress) meet them and the next day call me 'neech'."

"Isn't this a thing to worry about? Does it not raise doubts? There is something dubious here, isn't it? You should have ensured the presence of government officials at the meeting. Why are you holding meetings with our enemy neighbour in secrecy?" Modi asked.

"Isn't calling me 'neech' insulting to Isn't it insulting to the country? Insulting to the government whom the people voted to power?" he asked.

The Prime Minister added that a former Army general, Arshad Rafiq, has announced that he favoured MP Ahmed Patel as the Chief Minister.

"Why? You are in Why are you interested in our country's affairs?" Modi asked.

"Brothers and sisters, isn't this alarming? All this and the meeting at Aiyar's residence. What is all this? My friends, you should give me a promise that you will root out the and give a thumping victory to the BJP at every booth in Ahmedabad," Modi said.