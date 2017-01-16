PM Modi's image on khadi calendar may have been used without PMO permission

A political storm raged over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's picture spinning the charkha appearing on the cover pages of the KVIC calendar and diary, instead of the iconic picture of weaving on a simple charkha wearing his trademark loin-cloth.

A report published in The Economics Times suggests that KVIC had not sought permission from PMO to use Narendra Modi's image in its calendars. Top government officials familiar with the PMO’s response to the KVIC issue, which has seen Opposition leaders such as and Arvind Kejriwal criticise the government, told ET that the prime minister has made his disapproval ‘clear’. KVIC’s calendar and diary mostly use the iconic image of at the spinning wheel (charkha)

Was KVIC's move an act of sycophancy?

According to The Economics Times, a top KVIC official said, "the decision to use the PM’s image was based on the judgement that he “was a popular face and has also been a staunch supporter of khadi. Last October, Modiji distributed 500 charkhas to women spinners in Ludhiana. It was then decided to print his picture on calendars to commemorate that event".

While KVIC's decision has been seen as an act to impress PM Modi, reports published in Business Standard on November 3 last year, quote KVIC Chairman Vinai Kumar Saxena, saying, "The sale of products has recorded a quantum jump. We are getting good orders from the government. We will achieve the sales target of Rs 5,000 crore by the end of 2017 -18".

According to data provided by KVIC, sales of goods shot up by about 29% to Rs 1,510 crore in 2015-16.Overall sales of both and village industries have jumped over 14% to Rs 37,935 crore in 2015-16.

What does the Opposition say:

took a dig at by calling it 'The Mangalayaan effect'. He implied that Modi was trying to take credit for the promotion of and village industries, an idea which had been close to the heart of the Father of the Nation, as he had allegedly done after India's spacecraft Mangalayaan landed on the Mars.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has termed replacement of Mahatma Gandhi's picture from the 2017 calendar and diary of the Village Industries Commission (KVIC) with that of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's photo a "marketing exercise".

He said it was part of the all-out efforts to promote 'brand Modi'. "Gandhiji's relationship with the handloom industry and is so organic and so fundamental with the image of him and his charkha that it is deeply embedded in the public consciousness. You cannot just change the image so easily. To put it mildly, it was inappropriate.

AAP leader Ashutosh wrote, "RSS has been trying to obliterate the legacy of for the last 83 years. Let Modi also make an attempt to do so. Bapu (Mahatma Gandhi) lives in the hearts of people. A dictator cannot obliterate his memory.’’

ally protests

Reacting to the KVIC calendar and diary flaunting Modi in the classic pose with the charkha, Shiv Sena's Lok Sabha member from Mumbai South Arvind Sawant said he was "extremely pained" by reading the news.

"Nobody would have objected if it was the PM Modi's photo spinning on a Charkha. What is objectionable is yanking off Mahatma Gandhi's photos and placing his photos instead. This is painful," Sawant told media persons.

He remarked that the incident is "an example of what can happen when a person is so very 'self-centred' and obsessed".

KVIC employees stage silent protest

At the Vile Parle headquarters in Mumbai, employees of KVIC observed "a silent, soul-cleansing" protest wearing black bands on their mouths during lunch hour on Thursday.

"We are pained at this systematic easing out of Mahatma Gandhi's ideas, philosophy and ideals by the government. Last year, the first attempt was made by including the PM's photos in the calendar," a senior KVIC official said.

"This year it's a total washout. The pictures and teaching of Gandhiji - who created for the poor masses and made it a symbol of the 'swadeshi' self-reliance during the struggle for Independence - are completely left out in the calendar and diary," he added.

Modi's image finds some support too

Swaraj Abhiyan leader Yogendra Yadav welcomed the move. "Gandhiji would've welcomed it, also opposed his photo on notes. We should welcome it too. Less hypocrisy," he said.

Mahatma Gandhi's kin expresses anger

The great-grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, Tushar A Gandhi said, "PM models for polyvastra (polyesterene). Bapu (Mahatma Gandhi) wore khaddar (khadi) to Buckingham Palace, not a Rs 10 lakh suit". He added: "Haath me Charkha, Dil me Nathuram. No sin in calling a spade a spade and a joker a joker on television," and demanded shutting down the KVIC.

Gandhi was referring to his iconic great-grandfather's historic visit to Britain in 1931, when he met Britain's King George V and Queen Mary, clad in his trademark plain loincloth and a shawl.

In an earlier tweet, Gandhi said: "Tera Charkha le gaya Chor, Sun le Bapu ye Paigaam, Meri Chitthi tere naam (Your spinning wheel has been stolen -- a message to Bapu)... First, Bapu disappeared from few Rs 2,000 currency notes, now he disappears from KVIC office and calendar. Replaced by Rs 10 lakh-ka suit loving PM."

The and village industries products are manufactured by about 7 lakh privately-owned household units. These units are funded through schemes such as Prime Minister's Employment Generation Programme.