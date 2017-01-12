PM Modi's photos at petrol pumps violate model code: EC

EC has asked the Cabinet Secretary to ensure compliance of its instructions during elections

Photographs of Prime Minister on hoardings at petrol pumps in poll-bound and on certificates issued by companies in are violative of the model code, the Commission said on Thursday and asked the Cabinet Secretary to ensure compliance of its instructions during elections.



In a letter to Cabinet Secretary P K Sinha, the Commission said it had received complaints about hoardings with photographs of the Prime Minister being displayed at petrol pumps in poll-bound Goa.



It also referred to a news story in a Hindi daily that certificates with the photos of the Prime Minister were being distributed by companies to LPG consumers who have surrendered gas subsidy in Uttarakhand.



"This is not permissible under and Commission instructions" (issued after schedule for assembly polls to Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab and was announced on January 4), the letter said.



The Commission has requested Sinha to ensure that its instructions "are brought to the notice of all concerned for strict compliance in letter and spirit.

Press Trust of India