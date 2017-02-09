PM Modi's 'raincoat' barb: Congress says it has disturbed everybody

The on Thursday strongly criticised Prime Minister over his 'raincoat' barb against his predecessor and remarked it has not only the political parties but everybody.

leader Manoj Jha said this is the moment when everyone should urge PM Modi to address his opponents in a more civilised way now hence.

"Maybe we are not politically aligned with each other, but we can never expect a person who is the Prime Minister of the country to lower the discourse to this level. History will bear witness to what contribution was made by as Prime Minister, as Finance Minister and in different other capacities. If you cannot respect somebody's contribution, at least learn to remain silent. By making such denigratory statements, you're only exposing yourself, Mr Prime Minister!," he said.

"We have been telling this to Mr Modi that he is a part of a chain that was initiated by Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru, that has Atal Bihari Vajpayee and I have never seen a Prime Minister stooping so low in attacking his opponent. This is the time when we all should urge Mr Prime Minister. 'Elections will come and go. Please, learn to address your opponents in a more civilised way and expression. Because that is what India has always cherished and valued!'" he added.

Earlier, PM Modi on Wednesday provoked a walkout in the Rajya Sabha with his scathing attack on his predecessor and veteran economist Dr

Taking a dig at his squeaky clean record of 35 years of service as an economist, he accused the former Prime Minister of having a talent of 'bathing in raincoats', and getting away with the ugliest of scams.

"Dr has played a significant role in the economic system of India. In the history of India, it is rare to find a man who has had a such a long relationship with the economy of India, 35 years of 70 years of independence.", Prime Minister said in reply to the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address in Rajya Sabha today.

He further added that in 35 years of service, so many scams surfaced, yet it marked no stain on Dr Manmohan as an economist.

"We leaders have so much to study as so much happened at the time, but there was not a single blot on him. This is a special skill Dr excelled at and we should all learn this art of bathing in the raincoat," he said.

The remark stirred an instant outrage, with leaders of deciding to walk out amid the futile pleas of Speaker Hamid Ansari to maintain the decorum of the house.