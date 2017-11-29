PM Modi's 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' is need of hour: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

-
-
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan today said the need of the hour is to implement Prime Minister Narendra Modi's slogan for development 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' to ensure progress.
Chauhan was speaking to newsmen from rural Assam on a goodwill mission and met him in Bhopal during the day.
Chauhan said Assam and Madhya Pradesh governments would go hand in hand with the overall development of the two states. His government was also ready to guide Assam and its people, the newsmen said.
The journalists felicitated Chauhan, whose government completed 12 years today, with a traditional Gamosa' (scarf) and 'Japi' (headgear) and xorai (offering tray).
