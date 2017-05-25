TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National

Meeting with Modi on development and not politics: Mamata
Business Standard

PM Modi should come out with white paper on economy: Anand Sharma

He hit out at the government for its "publicity spree" over the MODI Fest

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

anand, anand sharma
Illustration: Binay Sinha

Ahead of the NDA government's third anniversary, the Congress on Thursday demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi comes out with a white paper on the state of the economy and makes public the GDP numbers as per old formula besides details of those given jobs in last three years.

AICC senior spokesperson Anand Sharma hit out at the government for its "publicity spree" over the "MODI Fest", alleging that the BJP was opening the vaults of the treasury to further the "personality cult" of the prime minister and has spent over Rs 1,500 crore from the central funds.

He also described the Indian economy as "sluggish" and the country's growth "flat" with no investments coming in and investment and bank saving rates and non-agricultural bank credit off-take all plummeting.

"We demand that government comes out with a White Paper on the state of the economy and makes public the GDP figures as per old formula.

"We also dare the prime minister to make public the details of the people who have been given jobs by his government during the three years of the BJP rule at the Centre," he told reporters here.

The former union minister of commerce and industry claimed that against the promise of two crore jobs every year by the NDA government only 1.5 lakh jobs were generated last year.

The Congress was also critical of the internal security situation in the country and dubbed the government's Pakistan policy a "diplomatic disaster".

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

PM Modi should come out with white paper on economy: Anand Sharma

He hit out at the government for its "publicity spree" over the MODI Fest

He hit out at the government for its "publicity spree" over the MODI Fest
Ahead of the NDA government's third anniversary, the Congress on Thursday demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi comes out with a white paper on the state of the economy and makes public the GDP numbers as per old formula besides details of those given jobs in last three years.

AICC senior spokesperson Anand Sharma hit out at the government for its "publicity spree" over the "MODI Fest", alleging that the BJP was opening the vaults of the treasury to further the "personality cult" of the prime minister and has spent over Rs 1,500 crore from the central funds.

He also described the Indian economy as "sluggish" and the country's growth "flat" with no investments coming in and investment and bank saving rates and non-agricultural bank credit off-take all plummeting.

"We demand that government comes out with a White Paper on the state of the economy and makes public the GDP figures as per old formula.

"We also dare the prime minister to make public the details of the people who have been given jobs by his government during the three years of the BJP rule at the Centre," he told reporters here.

The former union minister of commerce and industry claimed that against the promise of two crore jobs every year by the NDA government only 1.5 lakh jobs were generated last year.

The Congress was also critical of the internal security situation in the country and dubbed the government's Pakistan policy a "diplomatic disaster".
 image
Business Standard
177 22

PM Modi should come out with white paper on economy: Anand Sharma

He hit out at the government for its "publicity spree" over the MODI Fest

Ahead of the NDA government's third anniversary, the Congress on Thursday demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi comes out with a white paper on the state of the economy and makes public the GDP numbers as per old formula besides details of those given jobs in last three years.

AICC senior spokesperson Anand Sharma hit out at the government for its "publicity spree" over the "MODI Fest", alleging that the BJP was opening the vaults of the treasury to further the "personality cult" of the prime minister and has spent over Rs 1,500 crore from the central funds.

He also described the Indian economy as "sluggish" and the country's growth "flat" with no investments coming in and investment and bank saving rates and non-agricultural bank credit off-take all plummeting.

"We demand that government comes out with a White Paper on the state of the economy and makes public the GDP figures as per old formula.

"We also dare the prime minister to make public the details of the people who have been given jobs by his government during the three years of the BJP rule at the Centre," he told reporters here.

The former union minister of commerce and industry claimed that against the promise of two crore jobs every year by the NDA government only 1.5 lakh jobs were generated last year.

The Congress was also critical of the internal security situation in the country and dubbed the government's Pakistan policy a "diplomatic disaster".

image
Business Standard
177 22