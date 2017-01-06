PM Modi should take accountability of Sahara bribery case: Congress

Upping the ante against Prime Minister in the Sahara bribery case, the Party on Friday asked the former to take accountability of the matter and launch an investigation into the alleged charges of receiving money from the Sahara Group.

"PM always promised -na khaunga na khane dunga" and claimed to be the 'chowkidaar' of country's trust and treasure chest. Shocking and scandalous facts in 'Birla' and 'Sahara' papers have now put a question mark on the credibility of the Prime Minister requiring an independent investigation," spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said in a press conference.

Currently, the case is being heard in the after an NGO Common Cause filed a fresh affidavit on January 5.

The NGO is seeking a court- monitored SIT investigation into the raids on two business houses in 2013-14 after which bribery allegations have been made against politicians including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Surjewala further alleged that the entire case against 'Sahara Group' is being closed in a "conspiratorial manner with startling speed".

"This further indicates that the has 'something to hide and is in an alarming hurry to brush the entire matter under the carpet," he added.

'Common Cause', has repeatedly been asked by the court to come up with credible material in support of its bribery allegations, filed several documents, including some e-mails, as annexures to its affidavit.

An apex court bench had last month questioned the NGO and its lawyer Prashant Bhushan whether aspersions could be cast against the Prime Minister without placing "sufficient", "firm" and "clear" materials.

It had also said that the PIL was based on "zero material" and was only making "insinuations" and asked Bhushan to come out with credible material for the court to consider.