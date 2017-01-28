TRENDING ON BS
Akhilesh Yadav will not contest elections, to remain MLC till 2018: SP
Business Standard

PM Modi to address public meeting in Goa

BJP which had pre-poll ties with MGP during last polls had won majority seats and formed govt

ANI  |  New Delhi 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public meeting in Goa on Saturday ahead of the state Assembly polls scheduled on February 4.

The party organisation which has announced candidates on 36 seats, has decided to support independent candidates in four constituencies which are largely Catholic dominated.

The Bharatiya Janata Party which had pre-poll ties with Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) during 2012 assembly elections had won majority seats and formed the government.

The MGP recently severed ties with BJP joining hands with Goa Suraksha Manch, a political outfit mentored by rebel Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Subhash Velingkar.

Goa goes to polls on February 4.

