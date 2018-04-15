PM Narendra Modi to visit Sweden and the United Kingdom from Monday

-
-
Going abroad
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Sweden and the United Kingdom from Monday to Friday. Apart from bilateral visits to the two countries, the PM will attend the India-Nordic Summit and Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Sweden and the UK, respectively. This will be Modi’s first visit to Sweden, where he will meet King Carl XVI Gustaf, PM Stefan Löfven and members of the Indian diaspora. He will also address Swedish businessmen. The PM will be in the UK from Tuesday. The India-UK CEOs Forum will take place during this visit.
Poll roll
The notification for the Karnataka Assembly elections will be issued on Tuesday, allowing filing of the nominations till April 24. Hence, at least the first list of nominees must be finalised by all the parties this week. The BJP has already released the first list of nominees and the full list is likely to be out this week. The last date for withdrawing nominations is April 27.
