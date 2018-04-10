Modi raps opposition parties over parliament impasse, praises Nitish Kumar

rapped for "trying to put hurdles in the government's efforts, from to the streets". Some of them, he alleged, were trying to divide society.

He lauded foe-turned-friend, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, for the latter's "fight against corruption and anti-social elements". And, vowed full support of the central government to Kumar.

While the PM was making this promise, Central Bureau of Investigation officials were questioning opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad's younger son, Tejaswi Yadav (who is also the leader of the opposition in the state's legislative assembly), in an alleged railway hotel tender scam. The questioning went on for about four hours, at the residence of his mother, Rabdi Devi, also a former state CM.

The PM was speaking at the concluding ceremony of the centenary celebration of Mahatma Gandhi's Satyagraha at Champaran.

"Our government is working hard to fulfil its promises and completing its mission. We don't believe in the culture of keeping files pending. However, some elements, who don't like this change, are creating hurdles in the government's efforts. They feel that if the poor are empowered, it would be difficult to mislead them. Therefore, roadblocks are being created in the way of government, from street to Parliament," said the PM at Motihari.

Adding: "While our government is working towards taking everyone along, our opponents are trying to break-up society."

The PM lauded "for his patience and good governance, and the way he is fighting anti-social elements. It is not easy".