PM takes dig at Congress dynasty rule, slams Rahul for '48 month' jibe

on Sunday hit out at the “one family” dynastic rule of the for 48 years and said it should be compared with the achievements of the “development-oriented” Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the past four years. “One family either directly or indirectly ruled the country for 48 years... for about 17 years our first ruled, and after that his daughter held the reigns for 14 years and following that her son was at the helm for five years,” he said. Modi, who was addressing a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) organised public meeting here, referred to the regimes of Jawaharlal Nehru, his daughter and her son without naming them. His comments come weeks after had dared to spell out achievements of the NDA government instead of criticising his party. “You will have to tell the country during the elections what you did in the last five years. It is going to be five years and you have not even opened your account,” Gandhi had said, making the focal point of his attack in a series of roadside and public meetings in poll-bound In his address here, also said “between 2004 and 2014, the same family ran the government with remote control”, in an apparent reference to the Manmohan Singh-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) regime. “From Puducherry, I would like to give a message for the intellectuals of this country,” he said. Intellectuals can debate the difference between what was gained and lost during the regimes and what the BJP-led NDA has achieved in 48 months, he said.

Though nations that got Independence in 1947 like have grown, the country still lagged behind and it warranted a serious thought on the lacunae vis-à-vis the functioning of the government and political culture that were holding back the nation, said.

In an obvious reference to his oft-repeated slogan “ mukt Bharat”, asserted the would be left with only the V in Puducherry in the country, saying the BJP would win the coming Assembly elections in and Northeast. He did not refer to the Amarinder Singh-led government in

said the Union territory had poor infrastructure and was a victim of “ culture”. He claimed Puducherry had poor infrastructure and sectors such as transport and cooperation were in a shambles and charged the successive regimes with doing injustice for the people.

"The has failed on all fronts in Puducherry," he said recalling the glorious history of the former French colony which was closely associated with the freedom movement sheltering the likes of Sri Aurobindo, and poet Subramania Bharathi.

He also came down on the for not holding civic polls for years together while the "party had been making tall claims from that it is the champion of democracy and rights of the people."

By delaying the civic polls the government "is only gagging the voice of the people," he said.

Outlining the initiatives of his government like the 'Mudhra Yojana' and ' Yojana', he said such schemes empowered the people across the country.

said the Prime Minister's Mudra Scheme had been implemented expeditiously with around 3.25 million youth having been benefitted during the last three years.

Mudra scheme is of help to the youth who could get loans without any collateral security, he said urging the youths to make use of it and launch projects in Puducherry.

Udan Scheme providing regional air connectivity would be of help for Puducherry to promote tourism and generate employment, he said.

Citing the Ayushman Bharath Scheme, he said it will benefit the poor families to get free medical treatment upto Rs 5 lakh rupees per year.

The government was strengthening the ports and ushering in an era of port-led development, through the Sagarmala project.

Financial assistance were being given for long-liner trawlers for fishermen under the Blue Revolution Scheme, he said.

also listed financial assistance given to various schemes such as smart city for the union territory.

