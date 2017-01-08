PM taking futuristic steps, Rahul wants to disrupt Parliament: FM Jaitley

He said Congress is opposing technology, change and reforms; Modi wants technology driven economy

Hitting out at for opposing demonetisation, Minister Sunday said was looking for ways to disrupt and his party was siding with " friendly status quo" when Prime Minister is being "futuristic" to create a technology-driven cleaner economy.



Jaitley said that Congress, despite being a national party, has decided to adopt a political position, opposing both technology, change and reforms, but their "exaggerated claims on the disruption of the economy have proved wrong".



In a post, titled ' -- A look back at the last two months', the Minister said there was a marked difference in the approach of the Prime Minister and his opponents.



"The Prime Minister was being futuristic, and thinking of a more modern, technology driven cleaner economy. He is now speaking of cleaning the political funding systems. His opponents want a dominated, generating and exchange system to continue.



"The difference between Prime Minister and was clear -- the Prime Minister was thinking of the next generation while was only looking at how to disrupt the next Session of Parliament," Jaitley wrote.



After the shock of Rs 500/1000 notes announced by Modi on November 8, the opposition and Trinamool-led protests disrupted about a month-long winter session of which ended on December 16.



Last month, Gandhi had attacked Modi over dubbing it as the "biggest scam in the history of India".



There are fears that Opposition might also disturb the Budget session, which is scheduled to begin on January 31 with President's address to both the Houses of Parliament.

Press Trust of India