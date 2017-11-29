PM violated protocol by hosting dinner for Ivanka: Cong

The today raised objections over a dinner hosted by Prime Minister for US President Donald Trump's daughter and advisor in Hyderabad, accusing him of violating protocol.



spokesperson Deepinder Hooda told reporters if the prime minister wanted to host Trump, he could have done so privately at Delhi, where she could have flown in.



"The prime minister broke all traditions and hosted a dinner for in When she is being taken care of more than a head of state, then there is bound to be praise," he alleged."Eager for praise and impatient for a photo-opportunity, the prime minister reached to host a dinner for her. When the prime minister made such a beginning, then it is her prerogative," Hooda alleged.He claimed that when the prime minister himself was hosting a dinner for Trump, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj might have been wondering about what she was doing inHe said the country had dignity and self-respect and Trump should have met the prime minister in instead of him going to Hyderbad.The leader said though India welcomed her, but Trump was not the head of state."Thus, the entire process raises questions," he said.