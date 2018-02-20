PNB fraud: BJP questions proximity between Amit Mitra, Mehul Choksi

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday hit back at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for cornering the Centre in connection with the bank fraud case and questioned the proximity between state finance minister and Mehul Choksi, the co-accused in the 113 billion scam.

West Bengal chief Dilip Ghosh told ANI and clarified that Nirav Modi was invited by an organisation to Davos and was not a part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's delegation, as alleged by the Opposition.

"Nirav Modi was invited by an organisation to Davos. He wasn't part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's delegation.

The Chief Minister (Mamata Banerjee) is writing a letter to Finance Minister Arun Jaitley about it when her own minister knows He was invited to Bengal Business Summit 2017-18. What right do they have to blame ," he said on Monday.

Earlier, Ghosh uploaded some pictures of Mitra with Choksi on social media which led to a major slugfest between the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Opposition parties.

In three of the photographs, Mitra and the Geetanjali Jewels owner are seen along with others at a meeting.