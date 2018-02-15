PNB fraud: Opposition demands answers on Nirav Modi from Modi government

-
The Opposition on Thursday demanded answers from the Narendra Modi government after several media outlets said diamond merchant Nirav Modi was not in India. The Congress said it will hold a press conference on the issue at 2 pm. The Congress party, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Communist Party of India (Marxist) chief Sitaram Yechury insinuated that the Narendra Modi government helped Nirav Modi escape Indian law, just as former Indian Premier League (IPL) commissioner Lalit Modi and industrialist Vijay Mallya were helped. The Nirav Modi controversy comes at an inopportune time for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The controversy drowned the coverage of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s public meeting in Arunachal Pradesh, and party chief Amit Shah’s much touted motorcycle rally in Jind, Haryana. Shah’s rally was to be the launch of the BJP’s election campaign for the Lok Sabha polls. Guide to Looting India by Nirav MODI 1. Hug PM Modi 2. Be seen with him in DAVOS Use that clout to: A. Steal 12,000Cr B. Slip out of the country like Mallya, while the Govt looks the other way. #From1MODI2another
If this person had fled India before the FIR on Jan 31, then he is here, photographed at Davos with PM, a week before the FIR, after having escaped from India? Modi govt must clarify. #NiravModi #PublicMoneyLoot pic.twitter.com/gQQnKQNjDo
